Stop child marriage





With the advancement of science and technology, the light of education is also spreading. Civilization is also moving forward. Although the light of education has destroyed many social prejudices, the social curse of child marriage is still rooted in our society. Child marriage has not stopped yet due to lack of proper awareness and effective measures. The number of child marriages has increased during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Adolescents are still victims of child marriage at the village level for various reasons.



Poor parents want to give marriage of their underage daughters for a variety of reasons, including, extreme financial hardship, dropping out of school and a lack of social security. Poor parents think that marriage cannot be given without dowry when the girl grows up. In this case, the inactivity of the conscious society is no less responsible.











Although the government has enacted laws to prevent child marriage, the number of child marriages is not decreasing. There is no alternative to creating public awareness to prevent child marriage. In this case, besides government initiatives, the role of teachers, clerics and conscious people is very important. In addition, those involved in child marriage must be punished under customary law. If child marriage is not stopped, the expected development and prosperity of the country and the nation will be hampered.



Abu Faruk

