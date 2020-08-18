

Kazi Farzana Sharmin



In the context of Bangladesh, skill development needs to be addressed largely, especially among the economically marginalized people of the country. It is because 21.8% of the population of Bangladesh lived under the National poverty line in 2018.



Taking cognizance of this, Government established National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) in order to bring all skill development activities under one umbrella to ensure quality and standard across the country. Alongside the plan of providing government's fiscal support to the skills development programs, additional source of funding through National Human Resource Development Fund (NHRDF) has also been made.



Aligning with this plan, and focusing on 10 industry-wise job demand sectors: agro-food, construction, health, hospitality and tourism, information and communications technology (ICT), leather, textile, light engineering, readymade garments (RMG) and shipbuilding one major skills development program naming Skills for Employment Investment Program-(SEIP) has began in 2015. Finance Division is the executing agency while three Ministries (Ministry of Expatriate Welfare, Education and Industries), Bangladesh Bank, PKSF and 13 Industry Associations are partnering with this Division. Support to Skills Development Coordination and Monitoring Unit (SDCMU) is working as the implementing agency.



Through this program, hands-on apprenticeships in enterprises and institution based trainings are organized in conformity with the National Skills Development Policy with focus on disadvantaged groups and migrant labours. Along with forward linkage for job placement and Entrepreneurship Development, it also includes both wage-employment and self-employment after completing the skills training.



Challenges in vocational skill training have increased due to pandemic



It started creating positive impacts on job placements in informal sectors adding values of this training to employers' mindset as well. However, this positive flow is now being obstructed as all the training institutions have been closed from March 2020 due to pandemic. It has hit hard in this process and hindered the ongoing activities to a large extent.



Effects of Covid-19:

In Bangladesh, the vocational training centres have been closed from 18th March 2020. Therefore, all ongoing trainings and related job placement activities have been virtually stopped. A major number of trainees' learning processes have been adversely affected. Livelihoods of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) trainers, assessors have also been threatened. Mainstream education institutes switched over to online classes, distance learning programs to some extent but in the sphere of vocational training centres it couldn't be introduced that way.



As vocational skills focus more on the practical area of skills, it makes remote learning particularly challenging. Practical skills are developed through hands-on experience at the workplace and remote learning approaches have not come up as a suitable substitute for practical exercises as they require the use of equipment or materials, which is not usually found inside the home.



Consequently, a major number of trainees are already out of track from learning. Moreover, it will be difficult in the future to get them back to training as they will be facing acute challenges to earn and support their families. As a growing number of people will have limited livelihood options, it means increased vulnerability to food insecurity and discriminating debt exposure and price spikes for essential commodities will be a common feature.



Overcoming the challenges:

TVET programs may play an important role in the COVID-19 pandemic. They have potentials to contribute in three stages: the current "coping" phase, an intermediate phase when schools and businesses gradually reopen, and during the recovery period when structural changes are expected in both the education system and in the labour market.



To overcome the repercussion of the COVID-19 pandemic, system contingency and disaster recovery plans need to be put in place; risk mitigation measures should be added to skills development strategies. Furthermore, online learning must be taken into account in curriculum/modular training development. Flexible assessment tools and methodologies should be put in place. The serious lack of connectivity and digital skills among teachers as well as learners needs to be addressed to ensure effective preparedness of training systems. For teachers, relevant digital learning should be embedded in their training programs. Experience on e-learning by teachers and students in the context of COVID-19 should be well recorded and compiled to prepare for future crises.



Furthermore, refocusing the skill development programs to train healthcare workers and returning remittance workers should be prioritized. As for the intermediary phase, when activities restart and schools gradually reopen, TVET can play a role in supporting the transition to most likely a "new normal." Lifting of lockdowns on schools and businesses will call for greater attention to health and safety measures.



Skill training is one of the humanitarian steps to fight for resilience and sustainable development for poor people. Skill trainings, the coordination of the new entrant and skill up-gradation system and the linkage of the job market are major challenges that the skills development systems of Bangladesh are faced with today.



As the author is currently working in a skills development project, and due to the micro level field engagement with the participants, she has seen and felt the urgency of vocational skills development trainings relating to job linkages so that they can utilize their earned skills in national or/and international market and support their livelihoods in a sustainable way. The continuation of the vocational training flow need to be considered as a priority due to the current pandemic and as mentioned, after the current "coping" phase, during the intermediate phase and the recovery period of vocational education system. Simultaneously, structural changes are expected.

The writer is a Social development

worker and working in PKSF-SEIP

project of Bangladesh





























