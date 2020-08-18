Reforming Hindu law



Gargi Das Chomok



Back in the 19th century, the British Government had passed The Bengal Sati Regulation 1829 to ban the Sati practice. Later a few more acts were enacted to reduce the oppression against Hindu women. Some of these are: The Hindu Married Women's Right to Separate Residence and Maintenance Act 1846, The Hindu Widow's Remarriage Act 1856 and The Hindu Women's Right to Property Act 1937. After the partition, the parliament of India passed many other acts to establish Hindu women's right in many areas such as right to divorce, right to remarry, right to maintenance, adopt and right to hold property.



However, these rights are still obsolete in our country since the Bangladesh government even after 49 years of its independence has not yet amended or enacted a single legislation to remove the sufferings of Hindu women. One of the most controversial rights which is unavailable for the Hindu women in Bangladesh is the right to divorce and re-marry. Though the Hindu laws on marriage and divorce are inconsistent with the fundamental rights of the Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, divorce is not yet recognized in the country as it still follows the ancient Hindu law.



In Hindu religion marriage is a sacrament and it is a life-long commitment between a husband and a wife. Therefore, it cannot be dissolved like contracts on any grounds. Divorce is permitted only if there is practice of it in the respective custom. Although there is The Hindu Married Women's Right to Separate Residence and Maintenance Act 1846, which permits a Hindu woman to live separately and claim for maintenance on certain grounds, it does not permit her to remarry.



Under Hindu law, a man can have multiple wives whereas a woman can legally remarry only if her husband is dead, missing, impotent or has lost his religion or caste. Therefore, there is no scope of remarriage for the women unless one of these grounds is satisfied. However, India has brought revolutionary changes in Hindu marriage and divorce by introducing Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 that gives both men and women equal rights to divorce and remarry. In fact, a few options to claim divorce are exclusively available for the women. Excluding a few exceptions, a polygynous Hindu marriage is illegal in India.



Despite the need for introducing marriage and divorce law, the government of Bangladesh has kept silence regarding this issue. Another right that is very limited for Hindu women in this country is the right to property. Apart from some 'stridhan', a Hindu married woman cannot hold any property absolutely. This means that she has only a limited interest in the property during her lifetime and cannot transfer the property except some certain grounds.



A woman cannot even dispose of her non-'saudayikastridhan' which is earned by her own exertion without the permission of her husband. Moreover, a daughter cannot inherit her parent's property if there is a son of the deceased. In this case, if there is no widow the son takes the property absolutely. Again, if there is no son the distribution of possession among the daughters is calumnious. Priority is given to the unmarried daughters first and then to the ones who have or is likely to have a son. Thus, the order of priority is in tune with the sayings of Vashista that, there is no heaven for a person without a son!



On the contrary, India has amended these discriminatory provisions by enacting The Succession Act, 1955. Now male and female have equal shares in the property. While, in Bangladesh despite the strong condemnation from several organizations, there is no response from the government to reform these laws.



In addition, disparity exists between a Hindu men and women in the right to adopt. Any Hindu male who is of sound mind even if he is a minor has the right to adopt. In contrast, an unmarried woman cannot adopt. Even a married woman cannot adopt without her husband's consent. Moreover, a widow's power to adoption has many limitations. Again, Hindu law does not permit the adoption of a daughter. Therefore, only a son can be adopted. Furthermore, a father can give the son for adoption without the mother's consent whereas a mother cannot do so without the father's consent. In case of maintenance, an illegitimate daughter is excluded while an illegitimate son is not.



However, if we look at India, The Hindu Adoptions & Maintenance Act 1956 has reintroduced the maintenance and adoption laws. In fact, now the laws are more favourable to women. There even an unmarried woman can adopt both son and daughter. Conversely, a married man cannot give or take adoption without the consent of his wife.



The exclusion of illegitimate daughter to maintenance is removed. Therefore, to eliminate this unfair discrimination the Hindu maintenance & adoption laws in Bangladesh require urgent emendation.



The shocking discrimination based on gender in the Hindu law is a matter of concern for the 14 million Hindus residing in Bangladesh. The government must take into consideration the hardship of these people and amend certain provisions or enact new laws to establish equal rights between the men and the women, which is one of the fundamental rights ensured by the Constitution.



The misery of the Hindu women in Bangladesh continues until there are reformations of these existing norms and laws.



Gargi Das Chomok is a student of department of law at University of Rajshahi









































