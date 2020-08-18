

Violence against women, children go on



At least 107 women and girl children have become victims of violence and sexual assault in the month of July alone. Some 308 women and girls were reportedly tortured in the country in June, of which, 101 women and girls became rape victims. However, any form of violence practiced under the 'New Normal' of today's pandemic hit world has a strong psychological factor than a physical one.



Focusing on the facts, a recent study reveals that the habit of asking frequent questions, resulting in losing temper particularly among men, is occurring more than before. It is also true that thousands of men are spending more time at their homes by losing their jobs or remaining unemployed - in an agitated state of mind.



However, the reason for increasing violence is that the existing laws do not directly address the issue of psychological abuse. So we cannot count such issue, although it is a crime - many a times triggering members of the opposite sex to commit suicide.



All our divisional cities have One-Stop Crises Centres, but unfortunately these centres have failed to provide female victims with psychological support and proper counselling. And needless to mention, domestic violence in least or lesser developed countries are mostly found to be the wives who are economically deprived.



This is a serious threat pointing towards the mental instability and breakdowns because of the virus outbreak. We also understand that economic and mental stability of people has completely broken down due to repeated lockdown phases of more than three months.



First of all, the most important factor right now is to grow tolerance. And second, respect for the opposite gender, wider awareness campaigns and health programmes will help curb violence on women and children. We are passing through a critical and transforming stage where the pandemic is indisputably testing our patience. Getting violent because of frustration and anger will give birth to growing violence on women and children - this is the primary truth our men need to comprehend right now.











Our One-Stop Crises Centres must streamline their activities with extra volunteers and engage respective communities in mental healthcare counselling. Law enforcement agencies must also come forward to pinpoint the offenders.



