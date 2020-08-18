DNCC fines Tk 1.27 lakh in anti-mosquito drive





After visiting 13,509 establishments, the DNCC teams found favourable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding ground at 8,174 more places.

The mobile courts led by DNCC filed 20 cases, said a press release.

The drive was operated in Uttara, Mirpur, Mohakhali, Kawran Bazar, Harirampur, Dakshinkhan, Uttarkhan, Vatara and Satarkul areas.









During the 10-day drive that started on August 8, the DNCC teams visited 91,871 houses, establishments and under-construction buildings and found Aedes larvae at 493 places.

It has also realised Tk 6.75 lakh in fines in these days.

Aedes larvae were found in abandoned tyres, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, water houses, earthenware pots, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses.

