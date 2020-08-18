Video
SpiceJet set to induct its first wide-body cargo aircraft

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

MUMBAI, Aug 17: SpiceJet on Monday announced plans to induct its first widebody aircraft, an Airbus A340 freighter. The A340 would primarily be used for transporting cargo goods and essential supplies on long-haul routes including to destinations in Europe, CIS and Africa, the airline said.
With the latest induction, the airline will have a dedicated fleet of nine freighter aircraft consisting of five Boeing 737s, three Bombardier Q-400s and one Airbus A340. Ajay Singh, chairman SpiceJet said: "Very soon, an Indian carrier will be proudly operating non-stop cargo services across the globe to destinations in Europe, Africa and CIS countries which till a few months back would have been unthinkable." The airline said that it had "operated more than 5600 flights transporting over 31,000 tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020."
The airline operated its first cargo-on-seat flight in April, carryingsupplies in passenger cabin and belly space. "Since then, the airline has been regularly deploying its B737 and Q400 passenger aircrafts to carry cargo in the passenger cabin. In May 2020, SpiceJet converted three Q400 passenger aircraft into freighters for operations to tier II & III cities and to remote and hilly areas," it added.    -TNN


