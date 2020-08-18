Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:37 AM
latest
Home Business

Bikroy.com Qurbani campaign

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Bikroy.com, the largest marketplace was declared winners for their flagship Qurbani campaign, "Bikroy Birat Haat Powered by Minister".
The declaration was made at a press conference in a webinar held on Monday.
The press conference was attended by Bikroy Co-Managing Directors Eshita Sharmin and Naz Hussain, and Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited Brand and Communications Head K.M.G. Kibria among others.
Bikroy and Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited launched the Biraat Haat (#BiratHaat2020) campaign for the sixth time ahead of the recent Eid-ul-Adha.
This year, Bikroy arranged a different type of competition.
Participants performed along with a Qurbani special song promoted by Bikroy and shared that video on their Facebook/TikTok or YouTube -, using #BiratHaat2020 in the caption.
Twentytwo lucky winners were selected from all over the country based on the most likes and video views and were provided with gifts such as Refrigerator, Smart LED TV, Microwave, and other exciting home appliances worth a total of BDT 6 Lacs, courtesy of Minister.
The first 3 lucky winners of the buyer contest are - Touhida Onay, S M Josim Uddin, and Farhana Afrin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan’s record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains
Tata Group close to reclaiming control of Air India
SpiceJet set to induct its first wide-body cargo aircraft
China blasts US digital gunboat diplomacy over TikTok
Bikroy.com Qurbani campaign
UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries
Saudi inflation jumps to 6.1pc after VAT increase
Rupali Investment Ltd holds 9th AGM


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft