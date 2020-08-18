Bikroy.com Qurbani campaign





The declaration was made at a press conference in a webinar held on Monday.

The press conference was attended by Bikroy Co-Managing Directors Eshita Sharmin and Naz Hussain, and Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited Brand and Communications Head K.M.G. Kibria among others.

Bikroy and Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited launched the Biraat Haat (#BiratHaat2020) campaign for the sixth time ahead of the recent Eid-ul-Adha.

This year, Bikroy arranged a different type of competition.

Participants performed along with a Qurbani special song promoted by Bikroy and shared that video on their Facebook/TikTok or YouTube -, using #BiratHaat2020 in the caption.

Twentytwo lucky winners were selected from all over the country based on the most likes and video views and were provided with gifts such as Refrigerator, Smart LED TV, Microwave, and other exciting home appliances worth a total of BDT 6 Lacs, courtesy of Minister.

The first 3 lucky winners of the buyer contest are - Touhida Onay, S M Josim Uddin, and Farhana Afrin.



































