Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:37 AM
latest
Home Business

UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries

UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries

LONDON, Aug 17: The financial health of British households deteriorated in August at a faster pace than last month, in an unpromising sign for the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Monday.
The Household Finance Index from data company IHS Markit fell to 40.8 in August from 41.5 in July, dragged down by the biggest drop in job security since 2011.
A wave of lay-offs is already underway and economists fear worse will come when the government's furlough scheme closes at the end of October.
Although economic output collapsed by a historic 20per cent in the second quarter of 2020, the official unemployment rate has not risen from its pre-pandemic level of 3.9per cent due to the furlough scheme as well as quirks in the joblessness definition.
Tax data suggests businesses have shed more than 700,000 staff since the start of the lockdown.
Earlier this month, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank's projection for an unemployment rate of 7.5per cent at the end of this year was a "very bad story" for the British public, and warned that it could turn out worse than that.
"Overall, the data hint at some worrying trends when put in the context of the significant recession facing the UK," Lewis Cooper, an economist at IHS Markit, said.
"Incomes from employment fell sharply again, while the survey measure of job security perceptions remained firmly in negative territory as the winding down of the government's furlough scheme looms."
Other indicators of the consumer economy like retail sales have shown a rapid rebound since the COVID-19 restrictions were loosened, although evidence from businesses has been mixed.
The IHS Markit survey of 1,500 adults took place from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan’s record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains
Tata Group close to reclaiming control of Air India
SpiceJet set to induct its first wide-body cargo aircraft
China blasts US digital gunboat diplomacy over TikTok
Bikroy.com Qurbani campaign
UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries
Saudi inflation jumps to 6.1pc after VAT increase
Rupali Investment Ltd holds 9th AGM


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft