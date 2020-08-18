Rupali Investment Ltd holds 9th AGM

The 9th Annual General Meeting of Rupali Investment Ltd (RIL), a wholy owned subsidiary of Rupali Bank Ltd. was held through a video conference from RIL head office Motijheel in the capital on Sunday, says a press release.

Rupali Bank Chairman Monzur Hossain, MP attend the meeting as chief guest while the bank's managing director and CEO and the chairman of Rupali Investment limited Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud was present as special guest.

Among others high officials of the bank along with senior officials of RIL took part in the conference.

















