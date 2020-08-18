BANKING EVENTS

University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary Ferdous Zaman and Janata Bank UGC Bhaban Branch Manager Md Sazzad Hossain signing a house building loan agreement at UGC office in Dhaka on Sunday. Under the agreement, UGC's teachers, officers and employees will get the house building loan from Tk 20 lakh up to Tk 75 lakh at a 5 per cent simple interest. The government will pay the remaining 4 per cent interest in twenty years. UGC Member Muhammed Alamgir, Janata Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Ismail Hossain and officials concerned were present. photo: Bank