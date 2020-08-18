Thailand suffers biggest economic slump since 1998





coronavirus, prompting the government to slash its GDP forecast for the year and announce more stimulus.

Data from the state planning agency showed a 100per cent fall in foreign tourism dealt the biggest blow to Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, while the coronavirus and measures to curb it also hit consumption, private investment and exports.

New Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a media conference the government would announce more stimulus this month, "to support the economy and all groups of affected people," adding these would be discussed at a Aug 19 meeting.

The data, which also showed a record contraction quarter-on-quarter, represents another headache for the government, also facing its biggest anti-government protests since the 2014 coup.

"Today's economic release underscores the collapse of aggregate demand, both externally and internally," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank.

"Recovery will be lengthy as the shock to the demand and supply side has been the most severe in living memory."

Thailand's economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism and exports, shrank 12.2per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier after a revised 2.0per cent fall in the March quarter. It fell a record 9.7per cent on the quarter, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the economy would shrink 13.3per cent year-on-year and fall 11.4per cent quarter-on-quarter.









The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) cut its gross domestic product forecast for the year, expecting the economy to fall 7.3per cent-7.8per cent in 2020, having previously forecast a 5per cent-6per cent slump. The economy saw a record annual contraction of 7.6per cent in 1998. While Thailand has lifted most curbs after seeing no local transmission of the coronavirus for over 80 days, its economy continues to suffer from tepid global demand and an ongoing ban on foreign visitor numbers. -Reuters





BANGKOK , Aug 17: Thailand's economy suffered its biggest annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis in the second quarter due to the fallout of thecoronavirus, prompting the government to slash its GDP forecast for the year and announce more stimulus.Data from the state planning agency showed a 100per cent fall in foreign tourism dealt the biggest blow to Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, while the coronavirus and measures to curb it also hit consumption, private investment and exports.New Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a media conference the government would announce more stimulus this month, "to support the economy and all groups of affected people," adding these would be discussed at a Aug 19 meeting.The data, which also showed a record contraction quarter-on-quarter, represents another headache for the government, also facing its biggest anti-government protests since the 2014 coup."Today's economic release underscores the collapse of aggregate demand, both externally and internally," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank."Recovery will be lengthy as the shock to the demand and supply side has been the most severe in living memory."Thailand's economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism and exports, shrank 12.2per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier after a revised 2.0per cent fall in the March quarter. It fell a record 9.7per cent on the quarter, on a seasonally adjusted basis.Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the economy would shrink 13.3per cent year-on-year and fall 11.4per cent quarter-on-quarter.The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) cut its gross domestic product forecast for the year, expecting the economy to fall 7.3per cent-7.8per cent in 2020, having previously forecast a 5per cent-6per cent slump. The economy saw a record annual contraction of 7.6per cent in 1998. While Thailand has lifted most curbs after seeing no local transmission of the coronavirus for over 80 days, its economy continues to suffer from tepid global demand and an ongoing ban on foreign visitor numbers. -Reuters