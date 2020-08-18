Video
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:36 AM
ADR can save banking and RMG sectors from risk

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism can save banking industry from risk profile and protect garment sector, speakers suggested in a webinar.
The webinar on ''Risk Management during COVID-19:  How  an  Alternative Dispute Resolution Clause can strengthen and protect Banks and the RMG Sector?' organised  recently by   Bangladesh   International   Arbitration   Centre   (BIAC).
They emphasised application of ADR mechanism in order to save  the  country's  banking  industry  from  risk  profile  and  protect  the  Ready  Made Garment  (RMG)  sector  during  the  present  difficult  time  of  COVID-19.  
The  webinar aimed to focus on the possible impacts of COVID-19 on the ongoing ADR proceedings, risk factors and how to  manage risks arising out of commercial transactions.
Business leaders,  bankers,  lawyers,  economists  and  ADR  experts  from  home  and  abroad, academicians, corporate representativesand students participated in the webinar.
Eight outstanding  Panelist  Discussants  took  part in  the  discussion  and  viewed  the issues  of risk  management  and  how  an  ADR  clause  can  strengthen  and  protect  banks  and  the garment industry in the current COVID-19 scenario.
Addressing the webinar Chairman of BIAC Mahbubur Rahman said: "We are already suffering  heavily  due  to  Non  Performing  Loans  (NPLs)  and  outbreak  of  the  pandemic may increase the level of NPLs in the coming days; we need to appreciate the situation more  judiciously.
"For the economic sustainability of Bangladesh, RMG, the key trading sector,  needs  due  support  through  adequate,  smooth  and  effective  trade  services  by banks which must ensure proper risk identification, management and compliance issues in the process of offering the required trade services."
Asif  Ibrahim,  Director,  Bangladesh  Garment  Manufacturers  and  Exporters  Association (BGMEA)  in  his  deliberations  said  that  ADR  can  be  a  suitable  tool  to  mitigate  power imbalance between our exporters and foreign buyers.
The  largely  attended  Webinar  through  Zoom  transmission  was  moderated  by  BIAC CEO Muhammad  A.  (Rumee)  Ali,  who  in  his  introductory  remarks  said  that  our  RMG sector  is  the  largest  foreign  exchange  earner  which  has  been  playing  a  pivotal  role  in empowering women having over 3 million women workers employed in the sector.
 Sohail  R.K.  Hussain,M  D  &  CEO  of  Meghna  Bank  Ltd.
Faisal   Samad,   Senior   Vice   President,   Bangladesh   Garment   Manufacturers   and Exporters  Association  (BGMEA), Tarique  Afzal,  President  &  M  D  of  AB  Bank  Ltd, Barrister Rashna Imam, Managing Partner, Akhtar Imam & Associates ,Barrister Md. Monzur Rabbi, Head of Chambers, Rahman & Rabbi Legal and Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange of Bangladesh participated in the webinar,
Barrister Ho Meng Hee, Director, ADR of Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (FIDReC), Singapore took part in the webinar as one of the Panelists and emphasised promotion  of  ADR  practices in  Bangladesh. He  said  that  skepticism  about  inclusion  of an ADR clause for mutual benefit of the adversaries should be done away with through training  and  research  for  which  BIAC  can  be  an  ideal  platform.  Director  of  BIAC  M  A Akmall Hossain Azad closed the session.


