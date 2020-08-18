ADR can save banking and RMG sectors from risk





The webinar on ''Risk Management during COVID-19: How an Alternative Dispute Resolution Clause can strengthen and protect Banks and the RMG Sector?' organised recently by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC).

They emphasised application of ADR mechanism in order to save the country's banking industry from risk profile and protect the Ready Made Garment (RMG) sector during the present difficult time of COVID-19.

The webinar aimed to focus on the possible impacts of COVID-19 on the ongoing ADR proceedings, risk factors and how to manage risks arising out of commercial transactions.

Business leaders, bankers, lawyers, economists and ADR experts from home and abroad, academicians, corporate representativesand students participated in the webinar.

Eight outstanding Panelist Discussants took part in the discussion and viewed the issues of risk management and how an ADR clause can strengthen and protect banks and the garment industry in the current COVID-19 scenario.

Addressing the webinar Chairman of BIAC Mahbubur Rahman said: "We are already suffering heavily due to Non Performing Loans (NPLs) and outbreak of the pandemic may increase the level of NPLs in the coming days; we need to appreciate the situation more judiciously.

"For the economic sustainability of Bangladesh, RMG, the key trading sector, needs due support through adequate, smooth and effective trade services by banks which must ensure proper risk identification, management and compliance issues in the process of offering the required trade services."

Asif Ibrahim, Director, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in his deliberations said that ADR can be a suitable tool to mitigate power imbalance between our exporters and foreign buyers.

The largely attended Webinar through Zoom transmission was moderated by BIAC CEO Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, who in his introductory remarks said that our RMG sector is the largest foreign exchange earner which has been playing a pivotal role in empowering women having over 3 million women workers employed in the sector.

Sohail R.K. Hussain,M D & CEO of Meghna Bank Ltd.

Faisal Samad, Senior Vice President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Tarique Afzal, President & M D of AB Bank Ltd, Barrister Rashna Imam, Managing Partner, Akhtar Imam & Associates ,Barrister Md. Monzur Rabbi, Head of Chambers, Rahman & Rabbi Legal and Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange of Bangladesh participated in the webinar,

Barrister Ho Meng Hee, Director, ADR of Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (FIDReC), Singapore took part in the webinar as one of the Panelists and emphasised promotion of ADR practices in Bangladesh. He said that skepticism about inclusion of an ADR clause for mutual benefit of the adversaries should be done away with through training and research for which BIAC can be an ideal platform. Director of BIAC M A Akmall Hossain Azad closed the session.

























