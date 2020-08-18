Marking the National Mourning Day and to pay deep homage to the father of the nation



To mark the National Mourning Day and to pay deep homage to the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his martyrdom, Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) organizes a Discussion and Doa Mehfil at its Dhaka office on Sunday afternoon. BARVIDA President Abdul Haque, Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Vice Presidents Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat) and Md. Jashim Uddin Mintu and the executive committee members attended the programme. A large number of general members also joined the event.