

Marico launches Clean and Fresh Men's Soap

This complete range of International Styling Products consists of Shampoo, Facewash, Hair Gel, Perfume Spray and now the latest addition, Soap.

Co-created by international styling experts, the new Studio X Clean & Fresh Men's Soap has been exclusively engineered for men with the freshness of menthol and germ defence formula; in contrast to that of a family soap that might fail to cater the specific needs of today's men. With the special formula derived from India and Vietnam, this newly launched men's soap gives a refreshing, cool feel because it contains menthol. It has a masculine fragrance designed by international perfume experts.









The product is already available across general retail stores, super shops such as Swapno; Chaldal, Daraz and other e-commerce platforms.





