Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:36 AM
latest
Home Business

Marico launches Clean and Fresh Men's Soap

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

Marico launches Clean and Fresh Men's Soap

Marico launches Clean and Fresh Men's Soap

Leveraging the growing demand for men's grooming products in the personal care category, Marico has launched the brand-new Studio X Clean and Fresh Men's Soap under its complete male grooming brand named Studio X.
This complete range of International Styling Products consists of Shampoo, Facewash, Hair Gel, Perfume Spray and now the latest addition, Soap.
Co-created by international styling experts, the new Studio X Clean & Fresh Men's Soap has been exclusively engineered for men with the freshness of menthol and germ defence formula; in contrast to that of a family soap that might fail to cater the specific needs of today's men. With the special formula derived from India and Vietnam, this newly launched men's soap gives a refreshing, cool feel because it contains menthol. It has a masculine fragrance designed by international perfume experts.




The product is already available across general retail stores, super shops such as Swapno; Chaldal, Daraz and other e-commerce platforms.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan’s record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains
Tata Group close to reclaiming control of Air India
SpiceJet set to induct its first wide-body cargo aircraft
China blasts US digital gunboat diplomacy over TikTok
Bikroy.com Qurbani campaign
UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries
Saudi inflation jumps to 6.1pc after VAT increase
Rupali Investment Ltd holds 9th AGM


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft