Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:36 AM
latest
Home Business

UAE's Adnoc eyes India's lubricant market

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

UAE's Adnoc eyes India's lubricant market

UAE's Adnoc eyes India's lubricant market

DUBAI, Aug 17: Adnoc Distribution on Saturday said it is assessing potential opportunities in the Indian lubricant market as it is on track to expand its global footprint.
The UAE's largest fuel retailer said it aims to grow in Saudi Arabia organically and is in advanced discussions with partners in the kingdom, which is underdeveloped in terms of customer offerings.
Its first-half net profit slipped 22.4 per cent to Dh910 million due to a decline in UAE fuel sales during the lockdown. Its revenues fell 22.6 per cent from Dh10.2 billion to Dh7.9 billion.
"We are progressing well on our international expansion strategy. We are in advanced discussions with several counterparties including landlords and retail fuel operators in Saudi Arabia to grow organically, as well as continue to explore inorganic growth opportunities. We see the Saudi Arabian fuel market as large and fragmented with underdeveloped customer offerings," the company disclosed in its Management Discussion and Analysis Report released during second-quarter results.
The company intends to introduce fuel stations in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to capture untapped growth.
"We are also assessing potential opportunities in the Indian lubricants market to achieve disciplined growth and operational success, while targeting the highest return on investment," said Adnoc Distribution.
It operates 406 retail fuel stations as of June 30, 2020, including 13 fuel stations in Dubai. It opened 25 new stations across the country in the first half of 2020. It included 18 stations in the second quarter.
Adnoc also incurred higher capital expenditure (capex) of Dh384 million in the first half of 2020, compared to Dh138 million in the corresponding period last year.
"We expect 2020 capex to accelerate compared to 2019 as significantly higher number of new stations are expected to be delivered this year."
Adnoc Distribution also introduced mobile fuel delivery to its retail customers in select areas of Abu Dhabi to provide a convenient fueling service at no additional charge.
"During Q2 2020, we added 10 new trucks to our My Station fleet to expand on-demand fuel delivery service. by the end of first half of 2020, we have deployed eight fuel trailers and 32 fuel trucks to serve our commercial and retail customers," said Adnoc.
The company's like-for-like operating expenses also shrank by Dh26 million year-on-year basis in second quarter following an increase of Dh15 million in first quarter of 2020.
However, total operating expenses increased in the first half due to one-off expenses related to additional pension cost, Covid-19-related expense and costs associated with network expansion.
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan’s record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains
Tata Group close to reclaiming control of Air India
SpiceJet set to induct its first wide-body cargo aircraft
China blasts US digital gunboat diplomacy over TikTok
Bikroy.com Qurbani campaign
UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries
Saudi inflation jumps to 6.1pc after VAT increase
Rupali Investment Ltd holds 9th AGM


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft