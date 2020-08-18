HMD GlobalTM raises $230m investment from partners





As well as establishing itself as a leading feature phone manufacturer by value , HMD Global has been successful in clearly differentiating its Android™ smartphone offering, according to a press release issued from its Espoo, Finland, headquarters on Sunday.

Nokia smartphones come with premium Nordic design that is inspired by the company's European heritage, superior product quality, premium ZEISS imaging experience, and market-leading reliability, as well as security features including a three-year monthly security update promise and two-year Android software upgrade commitment with the Android One promise. As the only key European smartphone player, HMD Global is increasingly popular with both enterprises and consumers who are looking for a pure, secure, and up-to-date smartphone experience.

The investment will further fuel HMD Global's strategic vision in four key areas. Firstly, it will accelerate the company's mission to make 5G smartphones accessible to consumers across the world, with an emphasis on strong partnerships with US carriers.

Secondly, HMD Global will further transition to digital-first offerings as part of a new post-COVID reality. It will also expand its presence in key growth markets. Finally, the investment will help the business strengthen its leading position beyond just hardware and into a holistic mobile service provider.

This year alone, HMD Global launched its international data roaming service, HMD Connect, enhanced its mobile cybersecurity capabilities with the acquisition of assets of Valona Labs, and built dedicated resources on software, security and services with a new research and development Centre of Excellence in Tampere, Finland.

"I am extremely proud of our significant achievements to date and also thrilled about the immense opportunity before us to accelerate our journey towards excellence," the press release quoted HMD Global Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Jean-Francois Baril as saying on the matter.

Since the company began its operations in 2016, HMD Global is now active in 91 markets across eight regions and 250,000 retail outlets and has sold over 240 million phones to date.































