Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:36 AM
latest
Home Business

UK to fight unfair US tariffs: The Telegraph

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

UK to fight unfair US tariffs: The Telegraph

UK to fight unfair US tariffs: The Telegraph

Aug 17: British Trade Secretary Liz Truss pledged to fight U.S tariffs on Scotch whisky, calling them "unacceptable and unfair" in an op-ed in the Telegraph on Sunday.
"I will fight to consign these unfair tariffs to the bin of history", she wrote (bit.ly/31YQqDr), while accusing the European Union of failing to protect British and Scottish interests.
The US government said last week it would maintain 15per cent tariffs on Airbus (AIR.PA) aircraft and 25per cent tariffs on other European goods as part of a long-running trade dispute, although it held off adding some extra tariffs as it had threatened.
Britain had said it would step up demands for the United States to drop tariffs on goods such as single malt Scotch whisky after the industry warned a decision by Washington to retain the levy was putting its future at risk.
"US tariffs on Scotch whisky are unacceptable and unfair. I cannot be clearer about that," Truss wrote. "Whisky-making is one of our great industries and a jewel in our national crown."
Truss said she would meet with her US counterpart, Robert Lighthizer, in the coming weeks, as round four of US negotiations begin, where she will address the existing tariffs on single malt Scotch and a host of other products.
"On Japan, we have consensus on the major elements of a deal that will go beyond the agreement the EU has with Japan", she added, reaffirming earlier reports that both countries seek to agree on a trade deal by the end of August.
Britain, which left the European Union in January, is seeking to clinch a trade agreement with Japan based on the 2019 EU-Japan agreement by the end of the year, when Britain's no-change transition arrangement with the EU will expire.
"I firmly believe free and fair trade remains the best way forward for the world and for Britain", she said, adding that talks with the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to strike new free trade agreements were progressing well.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan’s record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains
Tata Group close to reclaiming control of Air India
SpiceJet set to induct its first wide-body cargo aircraft
China blasts US digital gunboat diplomacy over TikTok
Bikroy.com Qurbani campaign
UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries
Saudi inflation jumps to 6.1pc after VAT increase
Rupali Investment Ltd holds 9th AGM


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft