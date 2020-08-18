Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:35 AM
latest
Home Business

Integrated Telecom Tariff Facing Setback

BTRC to appoint international consultant to end stalemate

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

BTRC to appoint international consultant to end stalemate

BTRC to appoint international consultant to end stalemate

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has failed to reach a consensus with the nationwide telecommunication transmission network (NTTN) operators even after five years of its initiative to formulate an integrated tariff policy for the operators.
The commission has now decided to appoint an international consultant to get an integrated tariff plan and the proposal is waiting for approval from the telecommunications ministry.
Asked about the BTRC move, posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar told The Daily Observer that it's a commission decision. But in his view the country has the expertise to do the job.
'How would outsiders understand the ground reality in our country?' he said, mentioning that an international consultant was hired earlier to set mobile phone internet charges but it failed to produce viable results.
Instead of setting tariff ceiling, ensuring competitive price and restraining monopoly of operators are vital and these will automatically ensure benefit to the people, he said. 'Ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is much more important than setting the tariff price of internet,' he mentioned.
The NTTN operators have failed to take fibre connectivity and set the point of presence, he said at the union level. One of the newly licensed NTTN operators has yet to lay even a meter of fibre connectivity, the minister said.
In April 2015, the telecom regulator initiated a move as per the instruction of the ministry to formulate an integrated tariff plan for the NTTN operators and formed a committee to accomplish the task, an official of the commission said.
Keeping internet prices low at the root level across the country was the main reason behind the move. The government was prompt to set the tariff rate for NTTN operators as internet prices in the remote areas  continued to remain high despite drastically reduced cost of bandwidth price.
Late in November 2016, the commission formed another committee comprising its officials and stake-holders to resolve the controversies.
At a meeting on October 15 last year, the commission proposed to formulate a long-haul and metro tariff  for the mobile phone operators and internet service providers. However, the NTTN operators failed to reach a conclusion in fixing the tariff.
In April this year, another such meeting ended without any consensus. Facing the stalemate the commission in July this year decided for an international consultant. Many fear the issue may not end so easily unless operators abandon pressure tactics to force their way.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan’s record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains
Tata Group close to reclaiming control of Air India
SpiceJet set to induct its first wide-body cargo aircraft
China blasts US digital gunboat diplomacy over TikTok
Bikroy.com Qurbani campaign
UK household finances worsen in Aug over job worries
Saudi inflation jumps to 6.1pc after VAT increase
Rupali Investment Ltd holds 9th AGM


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft