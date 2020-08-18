

BTRC to appoint international consultant to end stalemate

The commission has now decided to appoint an international consultant to get an integrated tariff plan and the proposal is waiting for approval from the telecommunications ministry.

Asked about the BTRC move, posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar told The Daily Observer that it's a commission decision. But in his view the country has the expertise to do the job.

'How would outsiders understand the ground reality in our country?' he said, mentioning that an international consultant was hired earlier to set mobile phone internet charges but it failed to produce viable results.

Instead of setting tariff ceiling, ensuring competitive price and restraining monopoly of operators are vital and these will automatically ensure benefit to the people, he said. 'Ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is much more important than setting the tariff price of internet,' he mentioned.

The NTTN operators have failed to take fibre connectivity and set the point of presence, he said at the union level. One of the newly licensed NTTN operators has yet to lay even a meter of fibre connectivity, the minister said.

In April 2015, the telecom regulator initiated a move as per the instruction of the ministry to formulate an integrated tariff plan for the NTTN operators and formed a committee to accomplish the task, an official of the commission said.

Keeping internet prices low at the root level across the country was the main reason behind the move. The government was prompt to set the tariff rate for NTTN operators as internet prices in the remote areas continued to remain high despite drastically reduced cost of bandwidth price.

Late in November 2016, the commission formed another committee comprising its officials and stake-holders to resolve the controversies.

At a meeting on October 15 last year, the commission proposed to formulate a long-haul and metro tariff for the mobile phone operators and internet service providers. However, the NTTN operators failed to reach a conclusion in fixing the tariff.

In April this year, another such meeting ended without any consensus. Facing the stalemate the commission in July this year decided for an international consultant. Many fear the issue may not end so easily unless operators abandon pressure tactics to force their way.

















