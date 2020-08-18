Video
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:35 AM
India plans air bubble deal with Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

India is planning to start air transport bubbles with Bangladesh in the wake of land travel restrictions pressed after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian media said.
By the very definition, air bubbles or travel corridors are systems established between two countries that perceive each other to be safe and allow carriers of both the countries to fly passengers either way without any restrictions.
Air travel bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries for restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended.
The matter was discussed during a recent meeting between Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla and Muhammad Imran, high commissioner of Bangladesh to India, earlier this week, according to a report of New-Delhi-based The Print, an Indian news website.
According to diplomatic sources, while Bangladesh has removed all restrictions on its sides of the border areas, through which the movement of people takes place, India continues to remain shut as it battles the rising number of coronavirus cases.
Bangladesh has urged India to allow the entry of those who want to visit India on medical grounds. Some of them, the sources said, have valid visas issued by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka but cannot travel owing to the shutting down of borders.
"India has offered travel bubbles to all the neighbours… There is a process and it is being followed before these can be operationalised," a top official said.
The travel bubbles are reciprocal in nature wherein airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.
India has created transport bubbles with the US, France and Germany. In addition to Indian carriers, some from these countries are now permitted to operate to and fro services. Within the neighbourhood, the first country with which India has started such air bubbles is Maldives for the purposes of employment, tourism and medical emergencies among others.


