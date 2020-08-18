Rohingya assistance project to cost Tk 598 crore





The increase of the project cost will also include Tk 5.34 crore in consultant fees over the original cost for consultants at Tk 18.57 crore.

Besides this, the duration of the project is going to be extended for another 22 months which was originally scheduled to be completed by August 2021.

According to Planning Commission sources, 10 individual consultants and four institutional consultants were appointed for implementation of the project. Their estimated costs are going up under the revised project.

Experts say a large portion of foreign aid is thus goes to pay for consultants; no matter whether or not it is justified. The government has to take consultants and enhance their cost as the donors' organizations so wish.

Sources said that the revised proposals have been sent to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval which is meeting today.

Sources said that the emergency Multi-Sector Rohingya Response Project has proposed further strengthening of the systems to improve access to basic services and build faster and social resilience of the displaced Rohingya population.

This project is comprised of four components: Strengthening delivery of basic services, resilient infrastructure, emergency response and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention, strengthening community resilience, institutional systems to enhance service to displaced Rohingya population and contingent emergency response component.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry sources said that the approved Emergency Multi-Sector Rohingya Crisis Response Project was originally approved in November 2018 at a cost of Tk 337.69 crore. The three-year project is being funded by World Bank.

Under the project, various development works were carried out in Rohingya camps at Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas in Cox's Bazar district. Other work included providing skill development training by World Food Programme (WFP) to 60,000 Rohingya youth. Now the cost of this project is going to be increased.

Under the project, 53 multi-purpose disaster shelters in-and-around the Rohingya camp will be built. It will build more than 200 km of roads, provide water and sanitation services to around 200,000 people and set up 1,500 solar streets light.

The project will also strengthen emergency response services, provide the community with work and services, plus prevent gender-based violence.































