BD exports to China, India declined last FY

Bangladesh exports to China and India declined significantly in the last fiscal year (FY) 2019-20, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The earnings from exports to China declined by 28 percent to $600.10 million in FY 2019-20 from $833.20 million in the previous FY, said the EPB data.

The earning from exports to India declined by 12.15 percent to $1096.38 million in the FY from $1248.05 million in the previous FY.

Bangladesh is currently enjoying tariff-free access for all but 25 products in Indian market.

Bangladesh had also been enjoying duty-free market access for some 61.0 per cent of products in China. The country, however, extended the benefits for 97.0 per cent of products with effect from July 1, 2020.























