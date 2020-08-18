Stocks halt 3-day gaining streak on profit booking





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 1.53 per cent or 74.44 points to settle at 4,785 at the close of the trading. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also declined 21.84 points to finish at 1,618 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 13.31 points to close at 1,096.

Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 14.08 billion, up 4.22 per cent over from the previous day's mark of Tk 13.51 billion.

Losers outnumbered the gainers, as out of 356 issues traded, 228 closed lower and 118 ended higher while 10 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

A total number of 247,832 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 547.13 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse also fell to Tk 3,595 billion on Monday, from Tk 3,635 billion in the previous session.

Orion Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 549 million changing hands, closely followed by Brac Bank, Beximco Pharma, IFIC Bank and Beximco.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 183 points to close at 13,672 and the Selective Categories Index ( CSCX) lost 124 points to finish at 8,236.

Of the issues traded, 96 gained, 174 declined and 20 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 20.41 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 317 million.























