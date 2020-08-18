Video
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:35 AM
Covid-19 cases reach 15,846 in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 17: With detection of 36 more positive cases in the last 24 hours after testing 368 samples in four Covid-19 laboratories, the total number of Covid-19 infected patients in the district has surged to 15,846.
With one more death, the total number of fatalities now reached 256 in the district, said Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram.
Among the newly detected patients, 28 are from Chattogram city and eight from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.




Of the total infected persons, 11,300 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4,547 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3,580 with the healing of 58 more people in the last 24 hours among the total infected persons in the district till 2:00pm on Monday.
"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
A total of 4,940 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3,529 have recovered and 256 died while the rest 7,121 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, he added.            -BSS



