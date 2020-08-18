

CUET team become runner up in int’l design competition

The name of the project presented by the CUET students in the competition is 'Shell-Tar'.

The members of the winning team are Aniruddha De Niloy, Mahjareen Sultana Oishee and Abul Hasan Sikder Rahat.

The final results of the competition were announced online on 15 August 2020.

The competition is organized by Search for Trust, an education and training institute for architecture, planning, design and urban studies in India.

About eight hundred and fifty contestants in 293 teams participated in the design competition.





























