At least 107, women, children raped in July





They also noted that different forms of violence -physical, psychological or sexual - had increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent study, it has been revealed that the scope of asking frequent questions (that causes violence) is being created more than before as men are having more time at homes either losing their jobs or due to fear of coronavirus infection.

Talking to the Daily Observer, gender expert Soma Day said those frequent questions could have been avoided when men used to work outside.

"Those questions are enough to ignite violence. Questioning husband about day-to- day matters, failure of the wife to perform household work satisfactory, not to taking care of the children, in laws and relatives - all such issues are now instigating a man to commit crimes against woman," she said.

"The reason for such violence is that the existing laws do not directly address the issue of psychological abuse. So we cannot count such issue although this is a big crime as sometimes they drive a woman even to commit suicide," she said.

All the divisional cities are having One-Stop Crises Centre but these centers are not providing women with psychological support.

Victims of domestic violence in the under developed countries are mostly found to be the wives who are economically deprived.

According to the compiled report of the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad about 107 women and girls were raped in the month of July.









Of them, about 90 were raped and 14 victims faced gang rape, three were killed after raping, nine were victims of rape attempt and three were sexually assaulted and five were abducted.

At t least 46 women and girl child were killed during this span of time.

Of them seven women were killed and four were tortured due to dowry and a total of six domestic helps faced multiple forms of violence.

