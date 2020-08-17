Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 August, 2020, 12:01 AM
latest
Home Front Page

At least 107, women, children raped in July

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Banani Mallick

Women and girl child are suffering different forms of violence due to relaxed legal infrastructure and poor knowledge about legal action, says experts.
They also noted that different forms of violence -physical, psychological or sexual - had increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a recent study, it has been revealed that the scope of asking frequent questions (that causes violence) is being created more than before as men are having more time at homes either losing their jobs or due to fear of coronavirus infection.
Talking to the Daily Observer, gender expert Soma Day said those frequent questions could have been avoided when men used to work outside.
 "Those questions are enough to ignite violence. Questioning husband about day-to- day matters, failure of the wife to perform household work satisfactory, not to taking care of the children, in laws and relatives - all such issues are now instigating a man to commit crimes against woman," she said.
 "The reason for such violence is that the existing laws do not directly address the issue of psychological abuse. So we cannot count such issue although this is a big crime as sometimes they drive a woman even to commit suicide," she said.
All the divisional cities are having One-Stop Crises Centre but these centers are not providing women with psychological support.
Victims of domestic violence in the under developed countries are mostly found to be the wives who are economically deprived.
According to the compiled report of the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad about 107 women and girls were raped in the month of July.




Of them, about 90 were raped and 14 victims faced gang rape, three were killed after raping, nine were victims of rape attempt and three were sexually assaulted and five were abducted.
At t least 46 women and girl child were killed during this span of time.
Of them seven women were killed and four were tortured due to dowry and a total of six domestic helps faced multiple forms of violence.
The report also revealed that at least ten women committed suicide due to violence against them and two victims tried to commit suicide, at least 18 women and girls died mysteriously and five girls were the victim of child marriage while five faced cyber crime. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Biman to reissue tickets for journey halted amid C-19
No end to trials yet
AL starts selling nomination forms today
Decision to reduce corona hospitals to send wrong message to people
43 clerks, outsiders held from affidavit section, released
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
FM seeks foreign envoys’ help to bring back Bangabandhu killers


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
‘BD-China conspiracy theories’ overwhelms Indian media
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Essence of true education
Drive at SC's affidavit branch: 43 staff detained
'Want to meet Shekher Beti', last will of Sherpur beggar
Arrested HC bench officer suspended
More 13 pairs of trains resume operations
13 crew members missing after lighter vessel sinks in Bay
COVID-19: 32 more deaths, 2,024 cases reported
Mournig Day observed in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft