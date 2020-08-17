Video
Monday, 17 August, 2020, 12:01 AM
Biman to reissue tickets for journey halted amid C-19

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to reissue tickets to all the passengers who had brought return tickets on Dhaka-Dubai and Dhaka-Abu Dhabi routes but could not travel due to COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry said on Sunday that no extra charge will be imposed on these passengers in getting return tickets. Once the reissuance of the return tickets is completed, the sale of new tickets will begin.
Besides, when the Abu Dhabi authorities will approve the September 2020 schedule for the Abu Dhabi route, the sale of Biman tickets for September will resume.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is currently operating six flights per week on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route, while seven flights on Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka route, one fight on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route, two fights on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route, two fights on Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route and two fights on Dhaka-Hong Kong-Dhaka route.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, following health guidelines has been made mandatory in operating flights in the changed situation.    -UNB


