Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 August, 2020, 12:01 AM
latest
Home Front Page

15 Years into Series Bomb Blasts

No end to trials yet

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Mamunur Rashid

The trials of countrywide series bomb blasts on August 17 in 2005 are yet to end although 15 years have elapsed.
Many of the militants held for their involvement in the countrywide series bomb blasts on August 17 in 2005 were released from jail.    
As many as 102 cases out of 159 in connection with the series bomb blasts have so far been disposed of in connection with countrywide series bomb blasts on August 17 in 2005.
At least 47 cases are still under prosecution. In the cases, different courts sentenced at least 305 people. Of them, 15 people were sentenced to death while 118 were given life term and 247 others to various prison terms.
A good number of militants were released from jail and they are now leading normal life.
The banned outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) carried out the attacks in 511 places of 63 out of 64 districts only to show their power.
Meanwhile, law enforces failed to arrest Salahuddin alias Salehin, the chief of the terrorist group old Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who is reportedly hiding somewhere in India.
Salehin, was snatched away by his cohorts laid in ambush in a filmy style from a prison van in Trishal, Mymensingh in 2014. Since then he has been at large. He was also sentenced to death.
Investigators said they no more have the capacity like they had in the past as almost all of their leaders had been arrested and many of them were hanged.
However, JMB again showed their power after Gulshan café and Sholakia attacks. The Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has now become Neo-JMB.
The main target of the attacks was to destroy the existing judicial, administrative and legal systems, democratic process and institutions as the JMB was out to establish Islamic Shariah law in Bangladesh.
Reports say the grassroots-level perpetrators are still active to reorganise the battered outfit in one way or other. The JMB was floated in 1998 but it came into spotlight in 2003. It was banned in February 2005.
The BNP-Jamaat-led four-party alliance government was in power when the members of banned outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) carried out the attacks in 511 places of 63 districts leaving two people killed and 200 others injured.
Munshiganj was the only district spared.
In this connection, 159 cases were filed the same day and the rest 119 were lodged later after investigation.
Of the cases, 17 were filed in the capital for blasts at 33 spots. The message of the bombing was conveyed through a two-page leaflet that was found at every spot of the occurrence.
Excepting for the two top leaders - Shayakh Abdur Rahman and Siddiqul Islam, commonly known as Bangla Bhai - the authorities are yet to punish the field-level executors of the serial blasts that portrayed the secular country as a 'new breeding ground of Islamic militancy' globally, harming its economic potentiality.
However, Khaleda Zia's government finally arrested JMB ring leaders Shayakh Abdur Rahman and Bangla Bhai who were patronised allegedly by at least three ministers of the then BNP government.




The military-led interim government on March 29 in 2007 executed six JMB men including the duo as the court handed down capital punishment, destroying the JMB network.    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Biman to reissue tickets for journey halted amid C-19
No end to trials yet
AL starts selling nomination forms today
Decision to reduce corona hospitals to send wrong message to people
43 clerks, outsiders held from affidavit section, released
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
FM seeks foreign envoys’ help to bring back Bangabandhu killers


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
‘BD-China conspiracy theories’ overwhelms Indian media
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Essence of true education
Drive at SC's affidavit branch: 43 staff detained
'Want to meet Shekher Beti', last will of Sherpur beggar
Arrested HC bench officer suspended
More 13 pairs of trains resume operations
13 crew members missing after lighter vessel sinks in Bay
COVID-19: 32 more deaths, 2,024 cases reported
Mournig Day observed in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft