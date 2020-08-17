No end to trials yet





Many of the militants held for their involvement in the countrywide series bomb blasts on August 17 in 2005 were released from jail.

As many as 102 cases out of 159 in connection with the series bomb blasts have so far been disposed of in connection with countrywide series bomb blasts on August 17 in 2005.

At least 47 cases are still under prosecution. In the cases, different courts sentenced at least 305 people. Of them, 15 people were sentenced to death while 118 were given life term and 247 others to various prison terms.

A good number of militants were released from jail and they are now leading normal life.

The banned outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) carried out the attacks in 511 places of 63 out of 64 districts only to show their power.

Meanwhile, law enforces failed to arrest Salahuddin alias Salehin, the chief of the terrorist group old Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who is reportedly hiding somewhere in India.

Salehin, was snatched away by his cohorts laid in ambush in a filmy style from a prison van in Trishal, Mymensingh in 2014. Since then he has been at large. He was also sentenced to death.

Investigators said they no more have the capacity like they had in the past as almost all of their leaders had been arrested and many of them were hanged.

However, JMB again showed their power after Gulshan café and Sholakia attacks. The Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has now become Neo-JMB.

The main target of the attacks was to destroy the existing judicial, administrative and legal systems, democratic process and institutions as the JMB was out to establish Islamic Shariah law in Bangladesh.

Reports say the grassroots-level perpetrators are still active to reorganise the battered outfit in one way or other. The JMB was floated in 1998 but it came into spotlight in 2003. It was banned in February 2005.

The BNP-Jamaat-led four-party alliance government was in power when the members of banned outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) carried out the attacks in 511 places of 63 districts leaving two people killed and 200 others injured.

Munshiganj was the only district spared.

In this connection, 159 cases were filed the same day and the rest 119 were lodged later after investigation.

Of the cases, 17 were filed in the capital for blasts at 33 spots. The message of the bombing was conveyed through a two-page leaflet that was found at every spot of the occurrence.

Excepting for the two top leaders - Shayakh Abdur Rahman and Siddiqul Islam, commonly known as Bangla Bhai - the authorities are yet to punish the field-level executors of the serial blasts that portrayed the secular country as a 'new breeding ground of Islamic militancy' globally, harming its economic potentiality.

However, Khaleda Zia's government finally arrested JMB ring leaders Shayakh Abdur Rahman and Bangla Bhai who were patronised allegedly by at least three ministers of the then BNP government.









The military-led interim government on March 29 in 2007 executed six JMB men including the duo as the court handed down capital punishment, destroying the JMB network.





