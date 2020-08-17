AL starts selling nomination forms today







According to the party notification, AL will sell nomination forms to the aspirants from August 17 to August 23 this year. Every day from 11am to 5pm the aspirants can collect and submit forms at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.AL will sale party's nomination forms for Naogan-06, Sirajganj-01, Pabna-04, Dhaka-05 and Dhaka-18 constituency's by-elections.

AL's deputy office secretary Sayem Khan told to Daily Observer, "Candidates can collect and submit nomination forms every day from 11am to 5pm. All are requested maintain health guidelines and physical distancing during the collection and submission of forms due to Covid-19 pandemic."

The ruling Awami League (AL) will start selling nomination papers today (Monday) to the party's aspirants for contesting the by-polls to five Jatiya Sangsad (JS) seats.

The parliamentary constituencies are Naogaon-6, Sirajganj-1, Pabna-4, Dhaka-5 and Dhaka-18. The constituencies fell vacant following the deaths of Israfil Alam, Mohammed Nasim, Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu, Habibur Rahman and Sahara Khatun.

The intending candidates can collect the nomination forms from the party president's Dhanmondi political office and submit the forms to the same office between 11:00am and 5:00pm everyday till August 23, said an AL press release on Sunday.

As per AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives, the aspirants have been requested to collect and submit the nomination papers maintaining social distancing.

Aspirants will have to submit photocopies of their national identity (NID) cards while collecting and submitting the nomination forms.



































The ruling Awami League (AL) is going to start selling nomination forms for upcoming by-polls of five parliamentary seats from Monday (August 17).According to the party notification, AL will sell nomination forms to the aspirants from August 17 to August 23 this year. Every day from 11am to 5pm the aspirants can collect and submit forms at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.AL will sale party's nomination forms for Naogan-06, Sirajganj-01, Pabna-04, Dhaka-05 and Dhaka-18 constituency's by-elections.AL's deputy office secretary Sayem Khan told to Daily Observer, "Candidates can collect and submit nomination forms every day from 11am to 5pm. All are requested maintain health guidelines and physical distancing during the collection and submission of forms due to Covid-19 pandemic."The ruling Awami League (AL) will start selling nomination papers today (Monday) to the party's aspirants for contesting the by-polls to five Jatiya Sangsad (JS) seats.The parliamentary constituencies are Naogaon-6, Sirajganj-1, Pabna-4, Dhaka-5 and Dhaka-18. The constituencies fell vacant following the deaths of Israfil Alam, Mohammed Nasim, Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu, Habibur Rahman and Sahara Khatun.The intending candidates can collect the nomination forms from the party president's Dhanmondi political office and submit the forms to the same office between 11:00am and 5:00pm everyday till August 23, said an AL press release on Sunday.As per AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives, the aspirants have been requested to collect and submit the nomination papers maintaining social distancing.Aspirants will have to submit photocopies of their national identity (NID) cards while collecting and submitting the nomination forms.