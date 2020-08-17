Decision to reduce corona hospitals to send wrong message to people





The government is considering reducing the number of hospitals for Coronavirus treatment as many beds remain vacant.

The Health Minister has already said that a list of hospitals is being prepared for this.

The decision will be implemented first in the capital Dhaka and then in the whole country.

However, some hospitals will be dedicated for the treatment of coronavirus.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 4,844 beds in the Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in the city are now vacant.

There are 305 Intensive Care Unit (ICUs) beds for coronavirus patients in the capital where 204 patients are undergoing treatment while 101 beds are empty.

Of the 15,260 beds for Covid-19 patients across the country 10,917 beds have remained vacant with 4,364 patients taking treatment.

Of the 543 ICU beds across the country 218 have remained vacant while 325 patients are taking treatment.

Meanwhile, at a mourning day programme on August 15, the Health Minister said, "It will not take long, Coronavirus will leave Bangladesh. We are very happy that the number of Covid-19 patients has already decreased in Bangladesh. Mortality rate has also decreased while recovery rate has increased."

Zahid Maleque said, "The death rate of Covid-19 is much less than the population. The rate of infection is also declining. 70 percent of the Covid-19 dedicated hospital beds are empty."

He said, "We are thinking of reducing the number of Covid-19 dedicated hospitals because many seats in hospitals are empty."

In this regard, Uttam Kumar Barua, Director of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said Covid-19 patients would not be admitted at this hospital from next week.

The preliminary list for withdrawal of Covid-19 treatment includes Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Sheikh Russel GastroLiver Institute and Hospital, Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital, Police Hospital, Mugda Medical College and Hospital, Maternal and Child Health Training & Research Institute, Lalkuthi, Mirpur and Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital.

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, Member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, however, said, "No suggestion has yet been taken in this regard."

The advisory committee did not suggest any decision on closure of Covid-19 dedicated hospitals. If such decision is executed, people might think that there was no coronavirus in the country putting people's lives in danger, he said.

He cautioned that in the United States, Italy, and the United Kingdom, there was some relaxation in their preparedness and prevention after the decline in corona patients. That's why the second wave came there.

Public Health expert Dr Chinmoy Kanti Das said according to the World Health Organization, all indicators including the number of Covid-19 cases and death rate in Bangladesh is rising.

Contact tracing is the most important thing after the infection of Covid-19 but it is not happening in the country. And if it is decided that the hospital will be closed, then it is necessary to reconsider how logical it will be.

"I don't think there's any chance of being so relaxed," he said.

The DGHS stopped the daily bulletin on Covid-19. Now if the number of hospital is reduced, it will send the wrong message to the people that there is no coronavirus in the country, he added.





















