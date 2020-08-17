Video
SC Drive Against Irregularities

43 clerks, outsiders held from affidavit section, released

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) has started a drive against corruption and irregularities in its different section after an allegation of corruption submitted to the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain by Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
The drive led by Justice Muhammed Imman Ali, a senior judge of the Appellate division, conducted in the morning. The team detained 43 clerks and outsiders inside the affidavit section of the High Court (HC) Division.
Later the clerks and outsiders were released after issuing warnings to them by the administrative team.
Besides, the SC administration suspended an HC bench officer M Murshedul Hasan alias Sohel over misconduct, who has already been arrested with Yaba pills.
An order was issued signed by the registrar of HC division Md Golam Rabbani in this connection under the instruction of Chief Justice.
According to the order, Sohel was suspended following an investigation into a 2018 departmental case alleging breach of discipline.
SC spokesperson Md Saifur Rahman said the SC administration suspended Murshedul for his long absence in the workplace and involvement with drugs.
On August 6, police in a drive arrested drug trader Rana Mondol from the city's Jatrabari area.
During interrogation, Rana informed police that he bought the Yaba pills from 'drug lord ' Sohel.
On August 8 a virtual discussion meeting was held between Appellate division judges and executive members of the SCBA. Officials of the SCBA demanded an investigation of the allegations of corruption against court officials to the chief Justice.
During the discussion, Chief Justice called on lawyers to submit with him specific complaints of any corruption of court employees.
After that meeting the Appellate division took the decision in response to the complaint from the SCBA.
On Sunday following the detentions, some detainee attempted to protest the drive until SCBA Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal stopped the situation from escalating. After the mediation of the SCBA, the detained persons were warned not to carry out any more misconduct and released.
Earlier on December 3 last year the SC administration had transferred all the officials and employees of the Appellate Division's affidavit section on charge of irregularities.


