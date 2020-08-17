Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 August, 2020, 12:01 AM
latest
Home Front Page

AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the ruling party is trying to belittle their party founder Ziaur Rahman by resorting to a 'false' campaign against him.
"Efforts are on to belittle the person (Zia) who declared the country's independence, fought for the country and awakened the nation after assuming state power by spreading false information," he told a virtual discussion.
The BNP leader said Awami League politicised the country's institutions as it never evaluates impartial and qualified people belonging to other parties.
"They've now politicised the entire state machinery as per their ideology and principle. Because, in 1975, they established a one-party Baksal rule. We've not forgotten it…it's not so easy to cover up the truth."
Bangladesh Krira Unnayan Parishad, a-pro-BNP platform, organised the programme, marking BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko's 51st birth anniversary.
Fakhrul said the nation is going through a very bad time as the government has destroyed democracy, the main spirit of the Liberation War. "Nothing, including the sports, music and politics, is out of politicisation as we lost the spirit of building a democratic state and a democratic society."
Mentioning that he met renowned Lalon singer Farida Parveen and her flutist husband at an event at the American Embassy, he said, "They told me with a regret that they no longer now invited to any government programmes or the government-sponsored television channels. Think what a painful situation that greatest artist like Farida Parveen won many international awards and her prominent flutist husband are now ignored."
The same way, the BNP leader bemoaned that the forums of many people who had fought the Liberation War but belonged to other parties were not allowed to be taken to Shaheed Minar after their deaths.
To get rid of the situation, he said, there is no alternative to strengthening the movement for the 'restoration' of democracy in the country.
Fakhrul said their party wants to build the country and establish a democratic society together with all putting aside political division.  "We shouldn't evaluate anyone based on his/her political affiliation. The important thing is that the country belongs to all."
He also recalled Koko's contributions to the development of the country's sports sector.    -UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Biman to reissue tickets for journey halted amid C-19
No end to trials yet
AL starts selling nomination forms today
Decision to reduce corona hospitals to send wrong message to people
43 clerks, outsiders held from affidavit section, released
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
FM seeks foreign envoysâ€™ help to bring back Bangabandhu killers


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up â€˜Mujib Cornerâ€™ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
â€˜BD-China conspiracy theoriesâ€™ overwhelms Indian media
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Essence of true education
Drive at SC's affidavit branch: 43 staff detained
'Want to meet Shekher Beti', last will of Sherpur beggar
Arrested HC bench officer suspended
More 13 pairs of trains resume operations
13 crew members missing after lighter vessel sinks in Bay
COVID-19: 32 more deaths, 2,024 cases reported
Mournig Day observed in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft