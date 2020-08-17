FM seeks foreign envoys’ help to bring back Bangabandhu killers





"Help Dhaka identify the locations of Bangabandhu's fugitive killers," Momen urged the diplomats while speaking at a virtual discussion with foreign diplomats held on Sunday, marking the National Mourning Day to commemorate the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangladesh founding father.

He said we have already detected two out of five fugitive killers of Bangabandhu (living abroad), but we are yet to know whereabouts of other three (killers), please tender your support in this regard, he said.

About 83 ambassadors and high commissioners stationed in Dhaka and New Delhi joined the discussion hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the discussion meeting, Law minister Anisul Huq and State Minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam also spoke.

"We want to implement the court verdict of Bangabandhu murder trial to ensure justice, rule of law and good governance in the country," Momen said.

Momen said the Bangabandhu killers were brought behind the bar from 1975 to 1996 following the promulgation of an Indemnity Ordinance.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen delivered the welcome remarks while all participants observed a one-minute silence paying tributes to Bangabandhu and his family members who were killed.

The Foreign Ministry and the Law Ministry have been deeply engaged with the US and the Canadian authorities to bring back the two killers of Bangabandhu after knowing the locations of them, the Foreign Minister said.

"Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had arranged the trial of Bangabandhu's self-declared killers in a very transparent manner," he said.

The government had traced out Bangabandhu's two convicted furtive killers - Rashed Chowdhury and Noor Chowdhury - residing in the USA and Canada respectively, while the whereabouts of other three fugitives -Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, and Moslehuddin Khan - are yet to be ascertained.

Twelve ex-military officers were sentenced to death for the August 15, 1975 killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members.

Of them, five sacked army personnel - Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, Mohiuddin Ahmed and Bazlul Huda - were hanged at Dhaka Central Jail on January 28, 2010, while another convict, sacked colonel Rashed Pasha, died a natural death in Zimbabwe while he was on the run.

Farooq Rahman, Shahriar Rashid Khan, Mohiuddin Ahmed of artillery faced the trials in the judge court while Huda was extradited from Thailand and another Mohiuddin known as Lancer Mohiuddin was sent back from the United States after the then district judge Golam Rasul delivered the judgment.

On April last, sacked military captain Abdul Majed, one of the Bangabandhu's fugitive killers hiding in India, was arrested here and hanged at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

















