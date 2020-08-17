2,024 new virus cases, 32 more deaths in 24-hour





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the latest numbers in a press release issued on Sunday.

With the new cases, the total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,76,549 and the current infection rate among the patients tested at that time is 20.20 per cent while the total infection rate stands at 20.46 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.32 per cent.

A total of 10,018 samples were tested in 87 labs across the country in the 24 hours. So far, 13,51,666 samples have been tested in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 1,315 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of recoveries to 1,58,950 and the recovery rate to 57.48 per cent.

Among the deceased, 25 patients were male and seven were female, meanwhile: one was between 31-40 years old, three were within 41-50, nine between 51-60, and 19 above 60 years old.

Of the deceased patients: 14 were from Dhaka, six from Rajshahi, three each from Barishal and Chattogram and two each from Sylhet, Rangpur and Khulna.

Thirty-one of them died in different hospitals and one at their respective residences.The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 79.03 per cent or 2,890 of the total were men, and 20.97 per cent or 767 were women.

Among the total deceased Covid-19 patients: 1,748 were from Dhaka division, 837 from Chattogram, 289 from Khulna, 240 from Rajshahi, 174 from Sylhet, 148 from Rangpur, 141 from Barishal, and 80from Mymensingh district.

Meanwhile, according to the Worldometer, the virus has killed 769,410 people and infected 21,635,077 globally till Sunday.

































