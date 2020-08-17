Video
Monday, 17 August, 2020, 12:00 AM
Home Front Page

Paper books of Aug 21 grenade attack cases ready

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The paper books of the sensational August 21 grenade attack cases has been prepared, paving the way for holding hearing on death references and appeals of the cases at the High Court (HC).
The paper books reached the Supreme Court (SC) from Bangladesh Government Press on Sunday morning, said Supreme Court Spokesman and Special Officer Md Saifur Rahman.
A paper book contains all the details of a case, trial proceedings, statements, evidence, verdicts and other documents. The book is necessary for the HC to hear and dispose of a death reference or an appeal.
The High Court on January 13 last year accepted the appeals filed by the convicted accused. The same day, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also stayed the part of the trial court verdict that fined the convicts.
The bench passed the order as the appeals filed by the convicts, who are now in jail, were included in its cause list, the then Assistant Attorney General Md Yousuf Mahmud Morshed said.
The HC will hold hearing on the appeals after relevant procedures are completed, he added.
A Dhaka court on October 10, 1018 sentenced 19 persons, including former state minister and BNP leader Lutfozzaman Babar, to death, and 19 others, including BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, to life imprisonment in the two cases filed for the August 21 grenade attack.
At least 24 people were killed and around 300 injured in the grisly attack on an Awami League rally on the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the then opposition leader in parliament, narrowly escaped the attack with an ear injury.


