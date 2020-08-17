Video
Monday, 17 August, 2020, 12:00 AM
Public hearing panel records statements of 9 witnesses

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

A large number of people thronged the Shamlapur Rohingya camp in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar and its surrounding areas during the public hearing over the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan. Inset, the four-member committee formed by the Home Ministry started holding a public hearing there on Sunday.

Cox's Bazar, Aug 16: The investigation committee formed by the Home Ministry to conduct public hearing in the much-talked-about murder case of retired Army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan will submit its report by August 23.
Rafiq Uddin, chairman of Baharchhara union in Teknaf, said that the probe committee has already listed the names of 12 people for recording their witness accounts. Hundreds of people thronged the Shamlapur Rohingya camp and its surrounding areas,
source said.  The investigation committe recorded statements of 9 witnesses in the public hearing at Shamlapur Rohingya Camp, according to sources. The inquiry committee began recording the hearings formally from 11:30am.
The hearing was to begin at 10:00am according to the schedule announced earlier but inclement weather deferred it till 11:30. Interested people took part in the hearing through registering their names, said Mohammad Shajahan Ali, additional magistrate of Cox's Bazar district administration.
The Public Security Division of the Home Ministry formed the high-level committee headed by Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Mizanur Rahman on August 2 to investigate the incident.
The other members of the committee are Lt Col SM Sazzad Hossain, representative of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Army, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police of Chattagram Range Zakir Hossain Khan and Additional Magistrate of Cox's Bazar district administration Mohammad Shajahan Ali. They were present during the hearing.
On July 31, Sinha (36), who had been making travel documentaries for a YouTube channel called "Just Go", was returning to Cox's Bazar from Teknaf when his car was stopped at Shaplapur on Marine Drive.
Police claimed that they tried to search the vehicle, and Sinha aimed his pistol at them, prompting them to shoot back in self-defence. They also claimed that they seized drugs from the vehicle.
However, witnesses gave a different account of the incident. They said Sinha got down from his car, put his hands over his head, and then police shot him.


