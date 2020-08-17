August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader





"Evil forces are still active to hatch conspiracy against development. The extreme radical forces are finding chances as they do not want peace and prosperity," he said.









Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was delivering the welcome address at a discussion marking the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the party's central Bangabandhu Avenue office.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The Al general secretary said the evil forces are suffering from jealousy as the country is marching towards progress under the dynamic leadership of the premier.

