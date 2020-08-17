Shajahan Khan sues Inqilab editor

Former shipping minister and Awami League presidium member Shajahan Khan filed a defamation case against AMM Bahauddin, editor and publisher of the daily Inqilab, and Abdul Quader, Director of Quaderia Publications and Products Limited,.

After recording the statement of the complainant, Metropolitan Magistrates Abu Sayed took the case into cognizance. The magistrate asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit a report by September 16.

In his complaint, Shajahan Khan stated that AMM Bahauddin on July 28 published a report in his newspaper regarding his daughter Oaishe Khan's Covid-19 report.











