Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 August, 2020, 12:00 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Chinese C-19 vaccine trial shows promising results

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

An inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by China has shown promising trial result as it is safe and generates an immune response, according to data from clinical trials published in The Journal of the American Medical Association this week.
The results showed that the vaccine effectively induced neutralising antibodies in the volunteers and demonstrated good immunogenicity - the ability of a substance to trigger an immune response, reports Xinhua.
The research paper provided an interim analysis of the phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), affiliated to Sinopharm, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Research involved data on 320 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 59. Of them, 96 participated in phase-1 clinical trials and 224 in phase-2 trials.
The research reported geometric mean titers of neutralising antibodies in the volunteers, who were separated into low-dose, medium-dose and high-dose groups. The paper also evaluated the safety of the vaccine, reporting that no serious adverse reactions were observed.
The most common adverse reaction was pain at the injection site, followed by fever, both of which were mild and self-limiting.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cops who fail dope test will lose  jobs: DMP
Chinese C-19 vaccine trial shows promising results
UAE-Israel phone lines open
13 more pairs of passenger trains resume operations
8 Regent Group staff remanded
RMG sector turning around
Flood worsens in low-lying areas around Dhaka
Cox’s Bazar to host tourists from today


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
‘BD-China conspiracy theories’ overwhelms Indian media
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Essence of true education
Drive at SC's affidavit branch: 43 staff detained
'Want to meet Shekher Beti', last will of Sherpur beggar
Arrested HC bench officer suspended
More 13 pairs of trains resume operations
13 crew members missing after lighter vessel sinks in Bay
COVID-19: 32 more deaths, 2,024 cases reported
Mournig Day observed in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft