UAE-Israel phone lines open

Dubai, Aug 16: Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.

Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an agreement that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states, between which telephone calls had not been possible previously.

The foreign ministers of both countries held a telephone call with each other to inaugurate the opening of the phone lines. -REUTERS























