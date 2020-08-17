13 more pairs of passenger trains resume operations





"We've asked the authorities concerned to ensure train movement after maintaining health guidelines and social distancing," said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan while visiting Kamalapur Railway Station on the day.

According to the BR, passenger trains were shut from March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus across the country. But, some freight trains were continued as usual time.

Bangladesh Railway resumed train services in limited scale from May 31 after more than two months of suspension. Eight pairs of intercity trains began to ply different routes from May 31. Later, 11 more pairs added to the services from June 3.

The 13 pairs of trains are Akota Express (Panchagar-Dhaka-Panchagar), Sundarban Express (Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna), Padma Express (Rajshahi-Dhaka-Rajshahi), Parabat Express (Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka), Haor Express (Dhaka-Mohanganj-Dhaka), Agnibina Express (Dhaka-Tarakandi-Dhaka), Titumir Express (Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi), Mahanagar Express (Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram), Bijoy Express (Chattogram-Mymenshing-Chattogram), Upakul Express (Dhaka-Noakhali-Dhaka), Shimanto Express (Khulna-Chilahati-Khulna), Tungipara Express (Gobra-Rajshahi-Gobra) and Jamalpur Commuter (Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka).





















