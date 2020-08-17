Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 August, 2020, 12:00 AM
latest
Home Back Page

13 more pairs of passenger trains resume operations

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Thirteen more pairs of passenger trains resumed operations on different routes on Sunday to make train services more functional amid Covid-19 pandemic.
"We've asked the authorities concerned to ensure train movement after maintaining health guidelines and social distancing," said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan while visiting Kamalapur Railway Station on the day.
According to the BR, passenger trains were shut from March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus across the country. But, some freight trains were continued as usual time.
Bangladesh Railway resumed train services in limited scale from May 31 after more than two months of suspension. Eight pairs of intercity trains began to ply different routes from May 31. Later, 11 more pairs added to the services from June 3.
The 13 pairs of trains are Akota Express (Panchagar-Dhaka-Panchagar), Sundarban Express (Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna), Padma Express (Rajshahi-Dhaka-Rajshahi), Parabat Express (Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka), Haor Express (Dhaka-Mohanganj-Dhaka), Agnibina Express (Dhaka-Tarakandi-Dhaka), Titumir Express (Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi), Mahanagar Express (Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram), Bijoy Express (Chattogram-Mymenshing-Chattogram), Upakul Express (Dhaka-Noakhali-Dhaka), Shimanto Express (Khulna-Chilahati-Khulna), Tungipara Express (Gobra-Rajshahi-Gobra) and Jamalpur Commuter (Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cops who fail dope test will lose  jobs: DMP
Chinese C-19 vaccine trial shows promising results
UAE-Israel phone lines open
13 more pairs of passenger trains resume operations
8 Regent Group staff remanded
RMG sector turning around
Flood worsens in low-lying areas around Dhaka
Cox’s Bazar to host tourists from today


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
‘BD-China conspiracy theories’ overwhelms Indian media
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Essence of true education
Drive at SC's affidavit branch: 43 staff detained
'Want to meet Shekher Beti', last will of Sherpur beggar
Arrested HC bench officer suspended
More 13 pairs of trains resume operations
13 crew members missing after lighter vessel sinks in Bay
COVID-19: 32 more deaths, 2,024 cases reported
Mournig Day observed in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft