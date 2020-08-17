8 Regent Group staff remanded





Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the after Senior Assistant SP Md Nazmul Haque, of Rapid Action Battalion, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced them before his court with a remand prayer.

The accused, who have been placed on remand, are Regent Group Administrative Manager Ahsan Habib, Project Officer Rakibul Islam Sumon, Human Resources Officer Amit Banik, health technologists Ahsan Habib Hasan and Hatim Ali, employee Abdur Rashid Khan Jewel, drivers Abdus Salam and Md Mizanur Rahman.

The defence, however, submitted separate petitions seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer. After hearing both sides, the court rejected their bail petitions and placed them on remand.

Besides, the court rejected the five-day remand prayer sought for 70-year-old Kamrul Islam, a receptionist of the group and sent him to Tongi Children Correctional Centre.

Regent Group owner Mohammad Shahed is now facing 59 criminal cases across the Bangladesh.

On July 6, a team of RAB raided two hospitals Shahed's hospitals and found that they gave fake reports without test. Besides, they took crores of taka from patients in the name of corona treatment .

In this connection, Inspector Zulhas Mia of RAB -1 filed the case with Uttara West Police Station against Regent Group Chairman Md Shahed, its MD Masud Parvez and 15 others on July 7.

On the same day, RAB also arrested eight accused at Regent Hospital's Uttar Branch.

Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahed with illegal arms in a special drive from the bank of the Labangaboti River in Komarpur in the early hours of July 15.

On July 26, the court put him on 28 days' remand in three cases filed with Uttara West Police Station and Uttara East Police Station. On the same day, a 10-day remand for him was granted in an arms case in Satkhira.



























A Dhaka court on Sunday placed eight staff of Regent Group on a two-day remand in a case filed for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the after Senior Assistant SP Md Nazmul Haque, of Rapid Action Battalion, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced them before his court with a remand prayer.The accused, who have been placed on remand, are Regent Group Administrative Manager Ahsan Habib, Project Officer Rakibul Islam Sumon, Human Resources Officer Amit Banik, health technologists Ahsan Habib Hasan and Hatim Ali, employee Abdur Rashid Khan Jewel, drivers Abdus Salam and Md Mizanur Rahman.The defence, however, submitted separate petitions seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer. After hearing both sides, the court rejected their bail petitions and placed them on remand.Besides, the court rejected the five-day remand prayer sought for 70-year-old Kamrul Islam, a receptionist of the group and sent him to Tongi Children Correctional Centre.Regent Group owner Mohammad Shahed is now facing 59 criminal cases across the Bangladesh.On July 6, a team of RAB raided two hospitals Shahed's hospitals and found that they gave fake reports without test. Besides, they took crores of taka from patients in the name of corona treatment .In this connection, Inspector Zulhas Mia of RAB -1 filed the case with Uttara West Police Station against Regent Group Chairman Md Shahed, its MD Masud Parvez and 15 others on July 7.On the same day, RAB also arrested eight accused at Regent Hospital's Uttar Branch.Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahed with illegal arms in a special drive from the bank of the Labangaboti River in Komarpur in the early hours of July 15.On July 26, the court put him on 28 days' remand in three cases filed with Uttara West Police Station and Uttara East Police Station. On the same day, a 10-day remand for him was granted in an arms case in Satkhira.