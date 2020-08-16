Flood worsens in low-lying areas around Dhaka





As a result, overall flood situation has deteriorated further in the regions including the low-lying areas of Dhaka city and its nearby places.

However, although the water level in the Ganges basin was on a receding trend in the last few days, it remains steady now in the Rajshahi region.

But, in some places at Rajbari, Munsiganj and Shariatpur, the water level started increasing further. As a result, flood situation in these areas started worsening further, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC).

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday said in its forecast that light to moderate rain will likely to hit parts of the country in next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind would likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions.

Some places may see moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls during this period, BMD said in a bulletin.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3, said the Met office.

It also said in association with rain or thunder showers temporary west or north-westerly, gusty or squally wind speed in between 45 to 60kph is likely to occur over the regions Of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

The river ports of the regions have been asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 1 until further notice.

In its forecast for next 24 hours, the FFWC said water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river is on rising trend. The trend will continue in next 24 hours in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river and the situation may become steady after next 24 hours. Most of the rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region of the country are in rising trend which may continue rising for the next 24 hours.

Although the water level in the Ganges-Padma River is steadily rising at Goalondo in Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur, water level at Goalondo may cross danger level within the next 24 hours while water levels at Bhagyakul in Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur may cross danger level on Tuesday, according to the FFWC.





























