Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:59 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Flood worsens in low-lying areas around Dhaka

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Water levels in the rivers of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin and the upper Meghna basin of the north-eastern region began to swell further due to upstream onrush and rainfall across the country.
As a result, overall flood situation has deteriorated further in the regions including the low-lying areas of Dhaka city and its nearby places.
However, although the water level in the Ganges basin was on a receding trend in the last few days, it remains steady now in the Rajshahi region.
But, in some places at Rajbari, Munsiganj and Shariatpur, the water level started increasing further. As a result, flood situation in these areas started worsening further, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC).
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday said in its forecast that light to moderate rain will likely to hit parts of the country in next 24 hours.
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind would likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions.
Some places may see moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls during this period, BMD said in a bulletin.
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3, said the Met office.
It also said in association with rain or thunder showers temporary west or north-westerly, gusty or squally wind speed in between 45 to 60kph is likely to occur  over the regions Of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.
The river ports of the regions have been asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 1 until further notice.
In its forecast for next 24 hours, the FFWC said water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river is on rising trend. The trend will continue in next 24 hours in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river and the situation may become steady after next 24 hours. Most  of  the rivers of  the Upper Meghna basin  in  the  North-Eastern  region  of  the  country  are in rising trend which may continue rising for the next 24 hours.
Although the water level in the Ganges-Padma River is steadily rising at Goalondo in Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur, water level at Goalondo may cross danger level within the next 24 hours while water levels at Bhagyakul in Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur may cross danger level on Tuesday, according to the FFWC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cops who fail dope test will lose  jobs: DMP
Chinese C-19 vaccine trial shows promising results
UAE-Israel phone lines open
13 more pairs of passenger trains resume operations
8 Regent Group staff remanded
RMG sector turning around
Flood worsens in low-lying areas around Dhaka
Cox’s Bazar to host tourists from today


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft