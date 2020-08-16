Coxâ€™s Bazar to host tourists from today



"Tourism and relevant businesses in Cox's Bazar municipality area will be allowed to reopen from tomorrow maintaining the health guidelines strictly," said Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar M Kamal Hossain.

District administration's tourist cell took this decision at a meeting recently.

In consultation with the members of the tourist cell, the administration has prepared guidelines and health directives in line with the government's instructions to ensure safety of tourists.

The local administration in cooperation of the tourist cell will monitor the implementation of the guidelines. Action will be taken if anyone violates the instructions.

All hotels-motels and tourist spots remained closed from March 18 as per decision of the committee formed following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Over 470 hotels and motels, around 2,000 food outlets, tourism-based business houses and thousands of workers in the sector remained almost idle since March 18. -BSS

























