Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:59 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Sudan floods kill 63 since July

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

KHARTOUM, Aug 16: Sudan on Sunday said floods caused by torrential rains have killed 63 people since July, with thousands more forced from their homes by the seasonal storms.
Over 14,000 homes and 119 public buildings were destroyed, while more than 16,000 homes have been badly damaged, government civil defence organisations calculate, according to a statement from the interior ministry.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that over 185,000 people have been affected by the floods, with more rainfall expected in the months ahead.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sudan floods kill 63 since July
UK to stop Channel migrants
Trump may pardon Snowden
Israel expects Bahrain and Oman to follow UAE in formalising ties
Tens of thousands of Belarus opposition supporters march
Afghan women’s rights trailblazer survives gun attack
Lebanon faces ‘biggest danger’, needs elections, says patriarch
Latest Thailand pro-democracy protest draws at least 10,000


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft