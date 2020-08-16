UK to stop Channel migrants





"These dangerous crossings ultimately put people's lives in danger and it is right that we support the Border Force by providing specialist capabilities of defence, and our expert personnel to stop this criminal behaviour," Wallace said in a statement.

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived on Britain's shores in the last 10 days after crossing the Channel in small boats, according to analysis by the domestic Press Association news agency. -AFP















