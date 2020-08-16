Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:59 PM
News in brief

UK to stop Channel migrants

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, Aug 16: British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday additional navy personnel and aircraft were being sent to help tackle a sharp rise in migrant crossings of the Channel.The deployment of "specialist personnel from the Royal Navy" and a third air force plane to conduct surveillance followed a request for support from the interior ministry.
"These dangerous crossings ultimately put people's lives in danger and it is right that we support the Border Force by providing specialist capabilities of defence, and our expert personnel to stop this criminal behaviour," Wallace said in a statement.
More than 1,000 migrants have arrived on Britain's shores in the last 10 days after crossing the Channel in small boats, according to analysis by the domestic Press Association news agency.    -AFP


