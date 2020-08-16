Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:59 PM
Israel expects Bahrain and Oman to follow UAE in formalising ties

UAE, Israel establish direct phone service

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

JERUSALEM, Aug 16: Bahrain and Oman could be the next Gulf countries to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalising ties with Israel, Israel's intelligence minister said on Sunday.
"In the wake of this agreement (with the UAE) will come additional agreements, both with more Gulf countries and with Muslim countries in Africa," Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio.
"I think that Bahrain and Oman are definitely on the agenda. In addition, in my assessment, there is a chance that already in the coming year there will be a peace deal with additional countries in Africa, chief among them, Sudan," he said.
Both Bahrain and Oman praised the UAE-Israel accord, although neither have commented on their own prospects for normalised relations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with Omani and Sudanese leaders in the past two years.
A senior U.S. official said on Friday that the White House has been in touch with "numerous" countries in the region, trying to see if more agreements would materialise.
Meanwhile, the Israeli and UAE foreign ministers inaugurated on Sunday direct phone services between the two countries in their first announced call after an agreement to normalise relations, said an Emirati official.
The UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Israel's Gabi Ashkenazi "inaugurated a phone link between the United Arab Emirates and the state of Israel, and exchanged greetings following the historic Peace Accord signed by the two countries," tweeted Hend al-Otaiba, director of strategic communications at the UAE's foreign       ministry.    -REUTERS, AFP


