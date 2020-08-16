Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:59 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Tens of thousands of Belarus opposition supporters march

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

A woman Belarus opposition supporter with a drawing of a former white-red-white flag of Belarus used in opposition to the government punches the air during a demonstration in central Minsk on August 16. The Belarusian strongman, who has ruled his ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994, is under increasing pressure from the streets and abroad over his claim to have won re-election on August 9, with 80 percent of the vote. photo : AFP

A woman Belarus opposition supporter with a drawing of a former white-red-white flag of Belarus used in opposition to the government punches the air during a demonstration in central Minsk on August 16. The Belarusian strongman, who has ruled his ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994, is under increasing pressure from the streets and abroad over his claim to have won re-election on August 9, with 80 percent of the vote. photo : AFP

MINSK, Aug 16: Tens of thousands of Belarusian opposition supporters gathered in Minsk on Sunday to join a "March for Freedom" over President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.
Chanting "Leave!", the protesters marched down Independence Avenue following an opposition call for the biggest rally yet in a week of demonstrations since the vote.
Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons. Many wore white, the colour that has come to symbolise the opposition movement. Those marching included a group of veteran paratroopers in uniform berets.
Demonstrators held placards with slogans such as "We are against violence" and "Lukashenko must answer for the torture and dead".
Protesters walked through the city carrying a 100-metre-long red-and-white flag, once the state flag and now used to represent opposition to the current regime.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sudan floods kill 63 since July
UK to stop Channel migrants
Trump may pardon Snowden
Israel expects Bahrain and Oman to follow UAE in formalising ties
Tens of thousands of Belarus opposition supporters march
Afghan women’s rights trailblazer survives gun attack
Lebanon faces ‘biggest danger’, needs elections, says patriarch
Latest Thailand pro-democracy protest draws at least 10,000


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft