Tens of thousands of Belarus opposition supporters march



A woman Belarus opposition supporter with a drawing of a former white-red-white flag of Belarus used in opposition to the government punches the air during a demonstration in central Minsk on August 16. The Belarusian strongman, who has ruled his ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994, is under increasing pressure from the streets and abroad over his claim to have won re-election on August 9, with 80 percent of the vote. photo : AFP

Chanting "Leave!", the protesters marched down Independence Avenue following an opposition call for the biggest rally yet in a week of demonstrations since the vote.

Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons. Many wore white, the colour that has come to symbolise the opposition movement. Those marching included a group of veteran paratroopers in uniform berets.

Demonstrators held placards with slogans such as "We are against violence" and "Lukashenko must answer for the torture and dead".

Protesters walked through the city carrying a 100-metre-long red-and-white flag, once the state flag and now used to represent opposition to the current regime. -AFP



























