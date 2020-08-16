Video
Latest Thailand pro-democracy protest draws at least 10,000

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Anti-government protesters take part in a rally by the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on August 16. Protesters gathered for a rally in Bangkok on August 16 against the government as tensions rose in the kingdom after the arrest of three activists leading the pro-democracy movement. photo : AFP

BANGKOK, Aug 16: An anti-government protest in Thailand drew at least 10,000 people on Sunday, police said, the largest political demonstration the kingdom has seen in years as a pro-democracy movement gathers steam.
Student-led groups have held near-daily protests across the country for the past month to denounce Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha -- a former army chief who led a 2014 coup -- and his military-aligned administration.
By Sunday evening the protesters -- who are demanding major democratic reforms -- had taken over the busy intersection around Bangkok's Democracy Monument, which was built to mark the 1932 revolution that ended royal absolutism.
Police closed off surrounding main roads to stop incoming traffic, and an official at Bangkok's Metropolitan Police Bureau told AFP the crowd size had grown to 10,000 by 6 pm (1100 GMT).
"Down with the dictatorship," the students chanted, many holding signs critical of the administration. Others held pigeon-shaped cutouts representing peace.
The gathering at Democracy Monument is the largest the kingdom has seen since Prayut staged a putsch in 2014.
Tensions have risen over the last two weeks with authorities arresting three activists. They were released on bail after being charged with sedition and violating coronavirus rules.
They were told not to repeat the alleged offences, but one of them -- prominent student leader Parit Chiwarak -- arrived at the protest venue on Sunday flanked by cheering supporters.
Partly inspired by the Hong Kong democracy movement, the protesters claim to be leaderless and have relied mostly on social media campaigns to draw support across the country.
The protesters are demanding an overhaul of the government and a rewriting of the 2017 military-scripted constitution, which they believe skewed last year's election in favour of Prayut's military-aligned party.    -AFP


