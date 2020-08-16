Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
Aedes larva found at 67 establishments

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Sunday found Aedes mosquito larvae at 67 houses and establishments on the sixth day of its combing operation to protect city dwellers from the mosquito-borne dengue disease.
After visiting 12,496 establishments, DNCC teams found favourable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding ground at 7,513 places.
The mobile courts led by DNCC filed 27 cases and fined the establishments Tk 104,300.
The drive was operated in Uttara, Mirpur, Mohakhali, Kawran Bazar, Harirampur, Dakshinkhan, Uttarkhan, Vatara and Satarkul areas.
During the 10-day drive that started on August 8, the DNCC teams visited 78,362 houses, establishments and under-construction buildings and found Aedes larvae at 423 places.
It has also realised Tk 5.48 lakh in fines in the days.
Aedes larvae were found in abandoned tyres, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, water houses, earthenware pots, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses.
In order to protect the city dwellers from dengue, the special clean-up operation was launched this year.




Last year, the country had a massive dengue outbreak when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 179 were killed.


