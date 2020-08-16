Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
Rundown road in Khulna city irks commuters

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, Aug 16: Countless broken patches and damaged bitumen have made Mujgunni Highway in Khulna city unusable, causing unspeakable sufferings to thousands of commuters every day.
The highway is one of the most important thoroughfares of the city as it connects Sonadanga Inter-district Bus Terminal and Natun Rastar Mor there.
Besides, there are many government and non-government establishments, including the two largest hospitals of the Khulna division, along the highway which turned it into one of the busiest roads of the city.
Hundreds of patients of Khulna Medical College Hospital and Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital regularly use the highway.
They have to face indescribable hazards while passing the highway.
During monsoon, the potholes get filled with water and turn into riskier traps. The wheels of vehicles frequently get stuck in the pits, worsening the woes of the commuters.
Besides, accidents have become a common scenario of the highway due to its dilapidated condition.
Riajul Islam, a driver, said the road has long been in such sorry state for lack of repair works.
"Accidents take place very often when vehicles cross the area, even if at a moderate speed," he said, seeking proper steps from the authorities concerned.
Kudrat-i-Khuda, convener of the Khulna Combined Citizens Forum, blamed the negligence of engineers at the city corporation for the horrible road condition.
Dr Wasiul Islam, a professor at Khulna University, said it seems that there is no one to take care of this road as it has long been left in limbo.
He hoped that the authorities concerned will soon take initiatives to repair the road.  -UNB


